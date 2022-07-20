Notification Settings

Have you seen these men? Appeal after Shrewsbury nightclub attack

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A man was left needing hospital treatment after an attack outside a nightclub.

Police want to speak to two men in connection with the assault
The assault happened outside Fever in Hill's Lane, Shrewsbury on Saturday, June 25.

Now, police have put out an appeal to find two men that officers want to speak to in connection with the attack.

In pictures the force has shared, both men appear to have dark hair and been wearing white shirts and dark trousers. However, one had a bow ties and braces, while the other had a long tie.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help us identify these two men? Officers would like to speak with them in connection with an assault in Shrewsbury.

"It happened outside Fever nightclub between 3am and 4am on Saturday, June 25. A man was left needing hospital treatment following the incident.

"Anyone with any information that could help identify these men is asked to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or visit https://orlo.uk/59eCF quoting reference 22/64926/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously at https://orlo.uk/FhpL5 or on 0800 555 111.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

