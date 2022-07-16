'We're all mad here!' - Shrewsbury school celebrates end of term with Alice in Wonderland fun

School's out for summer at Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury, and reception children marked the occasion in style with a day of fun including a Mad Hatter's tea party. The children made jam tarts and the Mad Hatter joined them for croquet on the lawn. They also had a water race with leaky tea cups and lots more fun! Youngsters also dressed the part for it, with odd shoes, pants on their head and back to front clothes.