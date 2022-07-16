'We're all mad here!' - Shrewsbury school celebrates end of term with Alice in Wonderland fun

Children and teachers celebrated the end of term at one school by having an Alice in Wonderland themed day.
School's out for summer at Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury, and reception children marked the occasion in style with a day of fun including a Mad Hatter's tea party. The children made jam tarts and the Mad Hatter joined them for croquet on the lawn. They also had a water race with leaky tea cups and lots more fun! Youngsters also dressed the part for it, with odd shoes, pants on their head and back to front clothes.
Early years foundation stage leader Chrissi Harris said: "We are incredibly proud of all our reception children who have had a fantastic first year at school. To celebrate, we've held our Alice in Wonderland tea party and in true mad hatter fashion had a crazy fun-filled day!"