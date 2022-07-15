Stunning shots of Shrewsbury to feature in town of flowers' portfolio

A sunny shot of a flowerbed at Shrewsbury Castle. Picture: Lee Roberts

The Shrewsbury in Bloom group held a photo competition, urging Salopians to take shots of picturesque spot which could feature on the front and back covers of its In Bloom portfolio.

The front cover winner was Lee Roberts, who submitted a shot of a flowerbed looking towards the exit of the Shrewsbury Castle grounds. His pictures were previously used on the front and back covers in 2017.

Lee said: “It’s amazing and I’m really chuffed to have won.

“Photography is a passion for me and I try to take iconic photos of the town that I love. It’s also great that one of my photos has been chosen for the front cover of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Portfolio again. The flowers in the town are fantastic and make a wonderful addition to the historic buildings we see around us.”

Liam Ball took the honours for the back cover with his photo of a sunset over Kingsland Bridge last September. He said: “The Kingsland Bridge is an ideal vantage point for observing sunsets in Shrewsbury and on this particular evening, I could see the sky changing rapidly so I grabbed my camera and took the photo. It was great timing that the rowers came through at that moment.

“This photo is one of my favourites of the town and I think it captures Shrewsbury really well.”

A sunset view from Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury. Picture: Liam Ball

Keith Roberts, chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Group, said: “Once again this year we had a great response to our photo competition and it was a difficult task for the judges to pick the winning entries.

“These photos capture the unique aspects of the town that we probably all take for granted.

“I would like to thank everyone who entered the competition and we’ll be looking for entries for the 2023 Shrewsbury in Bloom Portfolio from the start of next month. I would advise people to ‘get snapping’ throughout the course of the next twelve months and send their entries through to Shrewsbury Town Council.”