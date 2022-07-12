Shropshire fundraiser targets world record to help Hope House

Med Evans

Med Evans will attempt to beat the record for the greatest distance on an e-bike in 24 hours as part of fundraising efforts for Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Mr Evans, from Whixall, will take up the endurance challenge at the London Road Sports Centre in Shrewsbury on Saturday, July 23 and, with no sleep, will finish the following morning.

His aim will be to cycle at least 701 laps of the 400m track to beat the 174.4-mile record set in 2016 by Prasad Erande in India.

“I really wanted to challenge myself,” said the 54-year-old. “Hope House is an incredible charity that provides vital support to local children and families, and I know personally people for who Hope House has been there and know how important it is having this local children’s hospice.

“When I get tired or start to hit the wall, thinking about raising money for such a wonderful charity which supports so many will drive me on I’m sure.”

Med, who in recent years has suffered from a damaged back meaning he only has 60% use of his right leg, added: “It’s going to be incredibly tough.

