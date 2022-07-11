Shrewsbury park subject of £550,000 land row is nominated for best in UK

Greenfields campaigners at the recreation ground

Greenfields Recreation Ground in Shrewsbury has been shortlisted for the Fields in Trust UK Favourite Park, along with Cae Glas Park in Oswestry and Telford Town Park.

It comes after Shrewsbury Town Council recently apologised "unreservedly" over the controversial sale of a patch of land on the park in 2017. Residents have been campaigning for several years for the land to be returned for community use and, after an independent inquiry, the council has vowed to help make it happen.

Dr Peter Day, who has led the legal challenge, with a Supreme Court date in December this year still on the cards, said: "When you have to fight for something you really care about it. I love the park, walked my daughter to school that way for years, had an allotment and now have a dog who wants to chase stuff in the countryside. It's so wonderful I have the park a stones throw away for off-lead running."

Shrewsbury Town Council is currently in discussion with owner CSE Developments, who bought the patch of land to build 15 homes, over how it can be returned to council ownership and, subsequently, community use.

The council will next discuss the issue in an open forum at a meeting on September 5.