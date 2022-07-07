Shrewsbury town centre street to fully reopen after historic building repairs

Fish Street, Shrewsbury

Fish Street in Shrewsbury will reopen after work on the historic Bear Steps building is completed.

The road was closed to vehicles and pedestrians in February 2021 for essential repairs to be carried out on the Grade ll-listed building after it was hit by a vehicle. The work required scaffolding across the full width of the street.

It reopened to pedestrians in April this year, although vehicles can still not drive through due to ongoing work.

The scaffolding was the subject of some artistic creation last year when Shrewsbury BID teamed up with Shropshire Archives to create a panel of historical images at the site - a pair of fascinating old pictures which made for an interesting backdrop to the repair work.