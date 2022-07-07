Award-winning Shropshire hospice gardens open to public after pandemic

Staff and volunteer group preparing for open gardens

For the tenth year, the charity’s grounds at its two main sites will hold open garden events for people to explore their beautiful surroundings.

The 17-acre site in Bicton, Shrewsbury and the four-acre site in Apley, Telford are maintained by 40 volunteers and two gardeners all year round.

Severn Hospice’s Kay Britton who is managing the events said: “It has been ages since we have been able to properly welcome people back to our hospices and we cannot wait.

“From volunteers that help maintain our glorious surroundings to the Shropshire traders who will be here on the day, everyone is doing their bit to make the events extra special.

“We are encouraging people to bring their family, friends and even dogs to come and appreciate our stunning grounds.”

At the events there will be children’s entertainment, refreshments, craft and plant stalls, yoga, storytelling, and alpacas.

In both gardens there are secret walks, plentiful wildlife, sunken gardens, bug hotels and hidden treasures.

After a major community service expansion and café build in Shrewsbury, it will be the first chance for the public to see the newly completed garden development with a 50-foot-long reflective pond, prairie style bed, and pergola.

There are also more areas offering privacy, sanctuary and seating, and new vistas opening access to more of the grounds.

Severn Hospice head gardener, Joel Richards, said: “Our visitors are always surprised by our abundant and glorious natural surroundings and wildlife the gardens attract, and say the gardens are a real pleasure, a place to escape to and a sanctuary for all.

“We have been working on developments across both gardens for the past year which have been made possible by the gardeners’ and volunteers’ hard work, and donations from our community.

“There is so much for families to enjoy including the children’s play area at Apley, and the Gruffalo trail and café Refresh at Bicton, and it will be fantastic to see our community enjoying the newly developed areas as well as the old.”

Severn Hospice’s Open gardens are held on Sunday, July 10 in Telford, and Sunday July 17 in Shrewsbury.

Entry costs £3.50 on the gate, under 16s are free and dogs are welcome.