'Don't you know who I am?' - Knifeman jailed after wielding weapon outside Shrewsbury nightclub

Tyler Love, aged 24, pulled the blade in front of party-goers at Fever in Shrewsbury, and yelled: "I'll f*** you all up, don't you know who I am?"

The fracas happened on May 8 this year. Prosecutor Tariq Shakoor told Shrewsbury Crown Court: "He was ejected from the club. He was attempting to start a fight with a group of Asian men."

After being kicked out, Love was seen on CCTV, approaching the smoking area of the St John's Hill club, where witnesses said he was shouting.

A woman he was with pushed him away from the club, but Love went to her car, retrieved a knife and returned to the smoking area, wielding the weapon.

"People shouted 'he's got a knife', and the defendant was heard saying 'I'll do you,'" added Mr Shakoor.

Love went back to the car, but it was involved in a crash in the car park. He fled the scene and security guards gave chase. Love was caught while trying to climb a fence.

As he was being detained, he hurled insults at security staff including P***, whore and slag.

Love, of Sandcroft, Sutton Hill, Telford, pleaded guilty to affray, possession of a blade and racially aggravated harassment.

The court heard that Love has racked up 16 convictions for 48 offences. He was previously jailed in February 2019 for his part in a gang attack in Ketley Grange Playing Fields in Ketley Bank, Telford, in which a man was left with "considerable injuries" from an axe.

Love represented himself in court due to strike action meaning no barristers were available to defend on his behalf.

"In a sober mind I wouldn't have done it," he said. "I want to make a letter to security staff or wherever the geezer works. He didn't deserve the abuse I gave to him."

He said relationship difficulties and the still birth of a child caused him to drink too much, and that he didn't remember carrying out the crimes.