'Don't you know who I am?' - Knifeman jailed after wielding weapon outside Shrewsbury nightclub

By Nick HumphreysShrewsbury

A thug who wielded a knife in front of terrified nightclub revellers and branded a bouncer a P*** has been jailed.

Tyler Love, aged 24, pulled the blade in front of party-goers at Fever in Shrewsbury, and yelled: "I'll f*** you all up, don't you know who I am?"

The fracas happened on May 8 this year. Prosecutor Tariq Shakoor told Shrewsbury Crown Court: "He was ejected from the club. He was attempting to start a fight with a group of Asian men."

After being kicked out, Love was seen on CCTV, approaching the smoking area of the St John's Hill club, where witnesses said he was shouting.

A woman he was with pushed him away from the club, but Love went to her car, retrieved a knife and returned to the smoking area, wielding the weapon.

"People shouted 'he's got a knife', and the defendant was heard saying 'I'll do you,'" added Mr Shakoor.

Love went back to the car, but it was involved in a crash in the car park. He fled the scene and security guards gave chase. Love was caught while trying to climb a fence.

As he was being detained, he hurled insults at security staff including P***, whore and slag.

Love, of Sandcroft, Sutton Hill, Telford, pleaded guilty to affray, possession of a blade and racially aggravated harassment.

The court heard that Love has racked up 16 convictions for 48 offences. He was previously jailed in February 2019 for his part in a gang attack in Ketley Grange Playing Fields in Ketley Bank, Telford, in which a man was left with "considerable injuries" from an axe.

Love represented himself in court due to strike action meaning no barristers were available to defend on his behalf.

"In a sober mind I wouldn't have done it," he said. "I want to make a letter to security staff or wherever the geezer works. He didn't deserve the abuse I gave to him."

He said relationship difficulties and the still birth of a child caused him to drink too much, and that he didn't remember carrying out the crimes.

Judge Peter Barrie jailed Love for six months.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

