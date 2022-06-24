Flower lovers check out 300,000 blooms ahead of Shrewsbury summer displays

A Shrewsbury in Bloom open evening was held at the Weeping Cross greenhouse

A Shrewsbury in Bloom open evening was held at the town council's Weeping Cross greenhouse, where more than 300,000 blooms are kept and nurtured before being put into hanging baskets and displays throughout the town.

Helen Ball, town clerk, said: “We take a great pride in our greenhouse and the plants we nurture there and we are always delighted to be able to open up our facility to the residents of Shrewsbury. Our visitors were thrilled to see over 300,000 blooms cultivated in the town council greenhouse for the town’s award-winning floral displays. It is certainly a sight worth seeing.”

“Our staff work tremendously hard to maintain our reputation as ‘the town of flowers’ and we are pleased to be able to show our residents just how much work goes in to make our town so colourful and vibrant.”

Guests were able to tour the flower-packed greenhouse, with staff providing demonstrations of how the floral features are planted which will start to appear around the town this month. Bloom Group members were also on hand to provide answers to visitors’ questions on Bloom-related matters.

Keith Roberts, chairman of Shrewsbury in Bloom, added: “We are thrilled that so many people are interested in seeing how things are managed behind the scenes, especially as this is the first time we’ve been able to hold this event since 2019 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The vast number of bedding plants destined for Shrewsbury’s fantastic floral features never fails to amaze our visitors when the plants are lined up in rows in the greenhouse.