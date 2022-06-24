Notification Settings

Charity getting into the swing of things with Wimbledon fundraiser

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

A fundraiser with a difference has been lined up by the region’s main cancer charity to ensure summer goes with a swing.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund launched its WimbLDon Watch Party last year in response to the pandemic, and lack of largescale fundraising opportunities.

It raised £1,800 to support cancer patients throughout the community, and organisers are confident they can beat that total now people are more comfortable socialising together.

The Wimbledon fortnight runs from Monday, and the Lingen Davies Watch Party fundraiser involves people selecting a match, organising a get-together, either at home, in the office or with friends at the tennis club, purchasing a pack, and having fun.

Lizzy Coleman, events and fundraising officer for Lingen Davies, was inspired to create the event last year as a way of fundraising in smaller groups.

She said: “Last year we wanted to celebrate the return of Wimbledon and create something for people to get together, have fun, and raise a bit of money for us to support those impacted by cancer in our community.

“The Watch Party pack contains everything people need to help their party go with a swing. They can be purchased through our website for just £10 and they include a novelty selfie frame, themed decorations, sweepstake sheet and more. People can either ask for further donations to attend the party, run a sweepstake, or hold a cake competition, there’s lots of things that are fun and will raise money for us."

To sign up visit www.lingendavies.co.uk/events

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

