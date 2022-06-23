RSPCA calls for pet food donations as it continues to be affected by the cost of living crisis

The branch is calling on people to donate

The Shropshire branch of the RSPCA donates pet food to Telford Crisis Support and Bridgnorth Foodbank to ensure that owners who have fallen on hard times can still feed their pets.

But the cost of living crisis is making it more difficult for animal lovers.

It comes as the RSPCA releases its report which looking at the nation’s attitude towards animals.

The report, based on a YouGov survey of more than 4,000 UK adults said 34% of people said they were worried about being able to afford to properly care for their pet.

Zoe Hinton, who works at the branch, said: "Sadly, it seems as though the cost of living increase means that more people are struggling to afford to feed their pets and are relying on the food banks more and more.

"We set up the scheme because we understood that many people were falling on hard times and we wanted to make sure that those who were struggling could still stay with their pets whilst they got back on their feet.