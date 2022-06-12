Charity walks raise nearly £1,500 for Severn Hospice

Organiser Kandis Bailey, in the Severn Hospice T-shirt, taking part in the walk around the charity's grounds.

Kandis Bailey, 53, from Shrewsbury, was joined by fellow members of Bicton and Oxon WI, as well as friends and family, for two walks in aid of Severn Hospice.

The first, a 10k walk on Saturday morning, was joined by around 25 people, with a second in the grounds of Severn Hospice at Bicton involving 36 people.

Walkers taking part in the event at the grounds of Severn Hospice

The fundraising total for the hospice now stands at £1,475 – a long way further than the initial £250 target set by Kandis on her Just Giving page.

She said it had been great to take part in the walks, joined by friends and family in helping raise money for a good cause.

The group which took part in the walk around the grounds of Severn Hospice

She said: "It was buzzing. It was really great. The weather obviously makes it as well, it was really fun, lots of people coming out, raising money for the community."

She added: "The original target was £250 and I never expected to be getting anywhere near £1,000 but to be where we are is amazing, and there is still money people are telling me they will be giving in so we could reach £1,500."

Walkers enjoying a chat before they set off.

People of all abilities were able to join the walk with the youngest taking part only one year old, and the oldest 85.

Kandis said that people had wanted to do what they can to support the charity.

Walkers taking part in the event at the grounds of Severn Hospice

She said: "A lot of people who have been there today have had family and friends who have been looked after by the hospice.

"It is amazing the work they do there, the help and support the staff and everyone there provide is amazing."