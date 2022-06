Shrewsbury Crown Court

Nabil Abdulatif admitted two charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs in the Shrewsbury area.

He also pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of Class A drugs at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Adrian Roberts, defending, said that Abdulatif, of Mossborough Crescent, Birmingham, is Sudanese, and came to the UK to escape threats to his life.