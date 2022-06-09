Companionship top reason for owners getting dogs, says charity

Companionship is one of the main reasons for owners to get dogs

Dogs Trust, which has a rehoming centre in Shrewsbury, has revealed that around 80 per cent of owners said companionship was one of the reasons they got a dog.

The research, which involved collecting data from almost 11,000 respondents, aimed to explore owners’ motivations for acquiring dogs.

Other popular reasons to get a dog were to help a dog in need and to encourage them to exercise.

Louise Campbell, manager at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, said: “More people than ever before own dogs in the UK, with many people having chosen to welcome a dog into their life in the last two years. We wanted to explore why people chose to get a dog and we were delighted that so many had wanted to help a dog in need.

“We weren’t surprised when companionship came out on top, with people commonly mentioning the ‘loving’ and ‘loyal’ nature of dogs and, perhaps controversially, some people distinguished dogs’ roles and qualities from those of other pets, including cats.

“As a dog lover myself, I am lucky enough to know what a great and rewarding relationship we can have with our dogs, and every day people who have adopted from us let us know how wonderful their relationship with their new four-legged friend is, which is always lovely to hear.

“There’s no doubt dog ownership is a very big commitment, which demands dedication, time, money and care but dogs can truly be a wonderful addition to our lives.”