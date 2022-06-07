Picture courtesy: Portable Antiquities Scheme / Birmingham Museums Trust

Peter Dicken went out in the Alberbury with Cardeston area, between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, on September 13 and found what turned out to be a 3.1g medieval finger ring containing in excess of 10 per cent gold.

Mr Dicken was not at an inquest held in Shrewsbury on Tuesday which was called to decide if the ring should be considered a treasure and could be bought by a museum.

The proceeds will be split between Mr Dicken and the unnamed farmer. The price will be decided by a committee later this year.

Teresa Gilmour, the finds liaison officer for East Staffordshire and the NW Midlands, based at Birmingham Museums Trust, told senior coroner John Ellery that the single misshapen gold finger ring was typical of a 'memento mori'.

Such rings were popular in the late 17th and early 18th centuries and acted as a reminder of the inevitability of death.

In a written submission, Ms Gilmour told the hearing that the object has a single engraved skull design on the exterior.

It is made up of a crescent either side of two drilled eyes with a heart shaped nose between them.

The skull extends over the entire width of the hoop. Inside, in italic lower case writing, is the inscription "deus illuminatiio mea LS", with translates as “God is my light”.

Traditionally such rings bear a traditional date of death inscription. Instead the LS initials are assumed to be initials of a person.

The 25.5mm external diameter finger ring was originally circular but is now oval.

Ms Gilmour said it is "substantially precious (gold) in nature, well in excess of 10 per cent."

In conclusion she said: "This finger ring is older than 300 years, with a precious metal content in excess of 10 per cent. It fulfils the requirements of the Treasure Act 1996 and should be considered to be treasure."