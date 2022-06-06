County charity taking over former bank premises

Age Concern will be taking on the former Nationwide building in Shrewsbury's town centre.

After 22 years based in Mardol Gardens, Shrewsbury, the trustees of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin have confirmed that the charity will be moving to a new base in the town later this year.

The charity will be taking on the offices previously occupied by Nationwide Building Society on the corner of Claremont Street & Bellstone – below Shrewsbury's Market Hall.

Work is now underway to get the building ready for staff to move into later this year.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive Officer of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “Mardol Gardens has served us well over the years but has always had problems: it isn’t fully accessible for people with a disability, its tucked away down an alley so not easy to find and whenever the river floods so does the basement.

“The new accommodation will make the charity much easier to access for older people. The position is ideal, close to town centre shops, bus stops and car parks, which means we will be able to offer our support to even more older people.

“It feels like a fresh start for the charity, especially after the challenges of Covid, and our staff are really excited at the prospect of welcoming older people into bright, modern offices to provide services such as advice, advocacy, practical support at home and social opportunities. I hope we will be here for the next 20 years.