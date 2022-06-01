Shrewsbury man charged with sexual assault of woman

Robert Williams, 63, of Pensfold, Bicton Heath, appeared before Telford Magistrates on Tuesday .
He faces a charge of sexual assault of a female.
The court adjourned the case for a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on June 28. No plea was taken.
A Shrewsbury man has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a woman.
Robert Williams, 63, of Pensfold, Bicton Heath, appeared before Telford Magistrates on Tuesday .
He faces a charge of sexual assault of a female.
The court adjourned the case for a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on June 28. No plea was taken.