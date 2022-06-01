Notification Settings

Shrewsbury man charged with sexual assault of woman

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A Shrewsbury man has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

Robert Williams, 63, of Pensfold, Bicton Heath, appeared before Telford Magistrates on Tuesday .

He faces a charge of sexual assault of a female.

The court adjourned the case for a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on June 28. No plea was taken.

