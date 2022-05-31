Notification Settings

Shropshire County Show organiser thanks thousands of visitors after 'amazing' event

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Thousands of visitors have been thanked after a showpiece agricultural fair returned at the weekend.

Ready for the cattle judging at Shropshire County Show
Ready for the cattle judging at Shropshire County Show

The Shropshire County Show, one of the region's biggest events, took place at the West Mid Showground on Saturday.

It was the first time the show featured a full programme in three years following disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ian Bebbington, Shropshire and West Midland's Agriculture Society’s chief executive, said: “It was an amazing event - everything went off really well and we have had positive feedback from people saying how pleased they were to see the full show programme back again this year in all its glory.

“I would like to thank all those people who helped us get the show on and make it such a success, all the exhibitors, the people who provided the entertainment and the thousands of people who came through our gates on the day.

“We pride ourselves on being a family-friendly event with something on show to suit everyone, and it was a real pleasure to see so many here.

“The weather played its part and was very kind to us, which is always a big factor, and meant our eagerly-anticipated flypast of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Hurricane could go ahead - and that was quite a spectacle!

“We had a full and varied programme including a comprehensive list of entries in the livestock classes and there was a lot of interest in the qualifying round for the Horse of the Year Show for shire horses.”

“It was a great day and we are delighted that so many people turned out in massive numbers to support us,” added Mr Bebbington.

By Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

