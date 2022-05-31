Man 'rescued' from Shrewsbury sewage works as air ambulance is scrambled

The incident happened at Severn Trent's Monkmoor site at around 12.34pm. Four fire engines were also sent to the scene and the man was left in the care of paramedics.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "SFRS fire control received a call reporting an incident in Shrewsbury.

"One male casualty rescued by fire service personnel using two 9m ladders, rope rescue kit and gas monitor. Casualty now in care of land ambulance.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the air ambulance, the land ambulance service and the police."