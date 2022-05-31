Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man 'rescued' from Shrewsbury sewage works as air ambulance is scrambled

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Air ambulance crews scrambled to a sewage treatment works where a man was rescued by firefighters this afternoon.

Man 'rescued' from Shrewsbury sewage works as air ambulance is scrambled

The incident happened at Severn Trent's Monkmoor site at around 12.34pm. Four fire engines were also sent to the scene and the man was left in the care of paramedics.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "SFRS fire control received a call reporting an incident in Shrewsbury.

"One male casualty rescued by fire service personnel using two 9m ladders, rope rescue kit and gas monitor. Casualty now in care of land ambulance.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the air ambulance, the land ambulance service and the police."

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Severn Trent have been contacted for updates.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News