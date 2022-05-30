Notification Settings

Christian conference in Shrewsbury attracts women from across the UK

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Women from all over the UK coverged on Shrewsbury to mark Women in Fellowship’s Founders’ anniversary.

Elly Nott speaking at the conference at Netley Hall Photo credit: Annabel Moeller Photography
The Shrewsbury branch hosted 108 delegates from 31 other branches at Netley Hall to celebrates the founding of the Fellowship in 1916 .

Women in Fellowship is a caring interdenominational Christian fellowship which enjoys spiritual, intellectual and social activities with branches throughout the country and is happy to welcome new members

The theme for this meeting was “Healing” and the afternoon's speaker were Dr David Nott and his wife, Elly Nott. Their speech on “Leaving a Legacy in conflict zones” looked at the work of the David Nott Foundation which is dedicated to delivering specialist training that surgeons need to save lives in countries affected by conflict and catastrophe.

A church service in the Grand Hall which was led by The Reverend Samuel Mann, Rector of the Apedale Group of parishes was held in the morning with he sermon was given by The Venerable Paul Wyndham Thomas, Archdeacon of Salop.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

