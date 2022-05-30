Christian conference in Shrewsbury attracts women from across the UK

Elly Nott speaking at the conference at Netley Hall Photo credit: Annabel Moeller Photography

The Shrewsbury branch hosted 108 delegates from 31 other branches at Netley Hall to celebrates the founding of the Fellowship in 1916 .

Women in Fellowship is a caring interdenominational Christian fellowship which enjoys spiritual, intellectual and social activities with branches throughout the country and is happy to welcome new members

The theme for this meeting was “Healing” and the afternoon's speaker were Dr David Nott and his wife, Elly Nott. Their speech on “Leaving a Legacy in conflict zones” looked at the work of the David Nott Foundation which is dedicated to delivering specialist training that surgeons need to save lives in countries affected by conflict and catastrophe.