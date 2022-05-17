'Play your part' and help Shrewsbury be town of flowers, businesses urged

Nursery manager Pete Jenks of Shrewsbury Town Council's Weeping Cross depot is preparing hanging baskets for the town

Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID are encouraged bosses from shops, pubs and restaurants to snap up their hanging baskets.

Staff at the town council's Weeping Cross greenhouse have been getting the baskets ready as part of their work to nurture 300,000 plants, which will grace Shrewsbury's parks, roundabouts and planters in the coming weeks.

Hanging baskets are available from the town council for £50 each, which includes delivery, maintenance and regular watering throughout the summer and then disposal at the end of the season.

Delivery of the baskets will take place during the first two weeks of June and collection once the summer season is over will be at the end of September.

Orders must be placed by May 27.

Councillor Keith Roberts, chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee, said: “The Town Council and Shrewsbury BID are contacting businesses in the town to encourage them to purchase hanging baskets for this summer.

“We will have the Heart of England in Bloom judges visiting the town in July and the hanging baskets are one aspect of the floral features that help to ensure the town looks good, not only for their visit, but also for our residents and visitors alike.

“With the price of the town council’s hanging baskets remaining the same as last year, they are great value for money as well as a colourful way of enhancing the town, which really helps to make a difference to the visual appeal of Shrewsbury.”

“We take great pride in the fact that Shrewsbury in Bloom is a partnership between residents, businesses and the commercial sector, the town council and various other stakeholders, and this is a fantastic opportunity for the business community to support our Town of Flowers image – which we believe is one of our greatest assets.”

Shrewsbury BID members will be able to order their hanging baskets at a sponsored cost and companies will be contacted with the details of how to place their orders.

For other companies within Shrewsbury who would like to place an order or require further information, please contact Gary Farmer on 01743 257651 or email enquiries@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk.