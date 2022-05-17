Creative fun to celebrate Queen's Jubilee at Shrewsbury charity's summer festival

The Hive is holding a street festival in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Hive will line the road of Belmont in Shrewsbury town centre with live entertainment and creative activities on Saturday, June 18.

CEO Katie Jennings said: "We plan to fill the road and our venue with live music, art and crafts activities, light installations, stalls, live theatre, storytelling, games, circus skills, drumming, and family friendly fun. In addition, The Hive’s patron, Charlie Adlard, will be running a creative workshop for all ages and abilities.

"Celebrating the Jubilee year in The Hive’s inimitable creative way, there will be something enjoyable and entertaining for everyone. The Hive Street Festival will offer a familiar town centre setting; with plenty of space to walk around and take part in the activities, grab refreshments, and soak up all of the festival atmosphere in one happy place."

This is The Hive’s fifth street festival and will take place between 11am and 3pm. The event is free to attend and will feature a range of stalls from local makers, and businesses.