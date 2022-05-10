Shrewsbury canoe rental paddles to new home - and offers free river safety course

Shrewsbury Canoe Hire owner Nigel Conway, left, and instructor James Edwards, at Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Canoe Hire has moved to Frankwell Quay after six years in the Quarry, and as the weather warms up, boss Nigel Conway is hopeful it will be a busy summer.

The company is also offering a free water rescue course to the public after a number of rescues and, two deaths in the River Severn in Shrewsbury in recent weeks.

Nigel Conway and instructor James Edwards

One of Shrewsbury Canoe Hire's instructors, James Edwards, helped rescue a young man from the river on Saturday, April 30. Thankfully, James and several members of the public were on hand to get him to safety, and he is now being cared for with the help of professionals.

Speaking about the company moving further along the river, Nigel said: "We are proudly based in Shrewsbury since 2016, creating a buzz for canoeing and river activity from nothing to a must do activity in the town.

"We had a difficult start this year, when we lost out on our canoeing base in the Quarry, but are now happy to announce we have a new town centre location with easy parking in Frankwell Quay, off the main car park.

"We've always been about promoting Shrewsbury, taking time to enjoy your trip on the river with us, and then take yourselves into town to get the full Shrewsbury experience. At our new location we will be building on our previous success and announcing some exciting new river attractions over the coming months."

He added: "We are very aware of river safety in Shrewsbury and recent events, not least when our staff member, James, was involved in a rescue off Frankwell foot bridge. In response to this we are going to be running free Basic Water Safety & Rescue course to the public. Designed to help people be effective rescuers whilst keeping themselves and others safe."