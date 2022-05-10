Make Our River Safer group planning Shrewsbury protest march after tragedies

Campaign group Make Our River Safer are planning the march - at a date to be fixed - which is likely to start in The Square in Shrewsbury and go up Pride Hill, with hundreds of people expected to take part.

The group, led by Victoria Ireland and Simon Tildesley, is raising money and demanding more CCTV and barriers along the river in the hope of preventing more tragedies.

Two young men - Toby Jones, 31, and Nathan Fleetwood, 21 - died after falling in the river in Shrewsbury. Also in the last six weeks, several rescues have taken place. The most recent rescue was on Friday night, when a casualty was pulled from the water in Castlefields.

Two other men who were rescued are recovering in hospital.

Shropshire Council's Liberal Democrat leader David Vasmer will put forward a motion this week where he will suggest a number of measures to improve safety, including fencing.

Councillor Dean Carroll, cabinet member responsible for infrastructure, said a safety review is underway and the scope will be increased to include the whole county.

However, Victoria feels things are moving too slowly, and hopes the protest will bring urgency so that Salopians can get answers on costs, permissions and timescales to bring in new measures.

"It just seems like people in power have no urgency at all," she said.

"We're trying to get things going, but you can't seem to get people at the top to agree stuff.

"We haven't set a date yet. We're trying to get some flyers ready as well as some banners, boards and T-shirts.

"We are trying to raise funds and there other people doing the same. Lots of different people are doing different things to try and help get something done.

"No-one seems to be able to answer the questions. We need figures and permissions.