Where to find the cheapest fuel in Shropshire - with a best price of 158.7p

Prices at the pumps

Although three months of new records and rocketing fuel prices has come to a halt., prices are creeping up again week on week.

The 5p-per-litre cut announced by Rishi Sunak in April has not transferred into similar savings for motorists at the pumps.

Petrol is now 3.75p per litre lower than the record-high of 167.3p on March 22, while diesel is £1.61 below 179.9p recorded on March 23.

The average price in the UK for unleaded fuel is 163.55 per litre, or for super unleaded 176.41. For diesel the average is 178.29 whilst LPG stands at 83.94.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "Retailers really should have passed on the savings they were benefitting from when wholesale prices were lower earlier in April; sadly for drivers this didn’t happen. Instead, the biggest retailers, which buy most frequently held out, protecting themselves from future rises."

Below are the cheapest places to fill up in the county according to petrolprices.com as of Mondy lunchtime.

Asda Telford Automat, Southwater Way - unleaded 158.7; diesel 174.7

Sainsburys Telford, Colliers Way - unleaded 158.9; diesel 174.9

Asda Donnington Wood, St George's Road - unleaded 159.7; diesel 174.7

Asda Shrewsbury, Old Potts Way - unleaded 159.7; diesel 172.7

Sainsburys Shrewsbury, Hereford Road - unleaded 159.9; diesel 172.9

Shawbirch Service Station Telford, Shawbirch Island - unleaded 160.8; diesel 174.8

Tesco Shrewsbury Extra, Battlefield Road - unleaded 160.9; diesel 174.9