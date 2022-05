Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The blaze broke out at about 10.30pm in Hanwood Bank on the edge of Hanwood, prompting 999 calls.

Three fire crews from Shrewsbury and Minsterley along with an operations officer were quickly on scene and discovered the fire involved stacked hardwood timber.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using main jets and reduced the wood pile by hand.

They also used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no hot spots left in the timber.