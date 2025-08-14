A surgeon turned artist will hold an exhibition of his work celebrating Shropshire's beauty at Shrewsbury gallery

Steve White has been painting and exhibiting since the young age of 12 but, since retiring as a surgeon more than four years ago, art has become less of a part-time hobby confined to his spare time.

Steve works from his studio at home in Meole Brace and enjoys creating artwork that showcases the beauty of the Shropshire's countryside, including landscapes such as the Shropshire Hills.

He is inviting residents to his latest exhibition at the Bear Steps Art Gallery at St Alkmonds Place in Shrewsbury from Monday (August 18).

The exhibition, featuring a wide range of natural and abstract art, is free to attend, and will be open between 10am and 4pm on Mondays through Saturdays, from August 18 to 30.

Since exhibiting at Bear Steps in 2023, the artist said he has explored several different ways of painting, looking at landscapes, cityscapes, and even works by other artists.

The former surgeon said he has found "great interest" in contrasting colours and shapes, as well as subtle variations of tone.

Steve White (right) is holding an art exhibition at the Bears Steps Art Gallery in Shrewsbury

"What people can expect to see is recent work that doesn't include lithographs, etchings, drawings, but just paintings, and mainly in the form of landscape," Steve said.

"I have been very much inspired by the Shropshire countryside: that includes Attingham Park, the Stiperstones and Colstey Wood as a few examples. The River Severn flowing through Shrewsbury is also a feature and an inspiration.

"What is different from previous exhibitions is that I have been looking at the landscape in a very different way.

"I was on a railway line and looking in the distance where everything was in sharp focus, but things close-by were moving in fast in horizontal sweeps.

"I was looking at this and realised that a lot of the world we see is in movement. These horizontal lines have inspired me to do some abstracts which includes 'stripe' painting.

"When I think about how everyone looks at the world, we see a vast panorama in front of us, but then we conventionally think that we see the world in the way that we see on TV, but before your eyes settle and focus, they are sweeping across areas and there are quite a lot of blurred lines.

"It is very true to life, what I have been doing, even though the paintings are so abstract. People will be seeing pictures in a way that I have been looking at the world, in a very abstract form, as well as more conventional pictures."