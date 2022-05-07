Striking a patriotic pose are Kevin Lockwood and Jenny Osborne, chair and vice-chair of Shrewsbury Business Chamber

It’s part of Shrewsbury’s celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with retailers having until May 31 to get their entries in, and follows on from the festive window competition held over Christmas.

The Shrewsbury Summer Shop Window Competition is being run by Shrewsbury Business Chamber and Shrewsbury BID, with the theme of ‘A Great British Occasion’ and is open to all town centre retail establishments.

There are several categories: smaller shops, larger shops, charity shops, a public vote and an overall prize to be contested.

Jenny Osborne, vice-chair of Shrewsbury Business Chamber, said: “Shop window competitions are always popular with traders, residents and visitors and this one promises to be a bit special as it fits in with the national celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

“This summer is set to be an exciting time in Shrewsbury as we mark this amazing royal milestone - an unprecedented anniversary in our history and one which will see some amazing events across the country.

“We want Shrewsbury to bring out the red, white and blue.

“Entry is open to all of our fabulous retail establishments across the town, but entries must be received before 9am on May 31.

“This is a great opportunity for our town centre shops to once again step up and show us just how creative they can be by transforming Shrewsbury into a wonderful sea of colour.

“It’s always interesting to see what they come up with for our shop window competitions and I’m sure this will be no exception.”

There are three categories with an additional public vote: smaller shops, sponsored by The Darwin Shopping Centre; larger shops, sponsored by King’s Security Ltd; and charity shops, sponsored by The HR Dept Shropshire.

Shrewsbury BID is sponsoring the public vote part of the competition, with Henshalls Insurance Brokers sponsoring prizes for all category winners.

To be entered in the public vote, shops must submit a picture of their window.