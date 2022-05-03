Council releases list of planned pothole work

A Multihog treating a road near Ludlow

Shropshire Council said its 'Multihog' road planer machines will be tackling more potholes and other defects on roads across Shropshire this month – in North, central and South Shropshire.

Councillor Dean Carroll on a visit to watch the Multihog in action

It is part of the continuing efforts to improve the county's roads – a post election pledge from Shropshire Council's Conservative administration.

The Multevo Multihog planes off the road surface to enable a squared-off hole to be filled by a gang following the machine.

A spokesman for the council said: "It's quicker than having to saw-cut and break-out the defective road by hand – tackling potholes and other defects more quickly and effectively

"Using the Multihog the council can reduce the likelihood of potholes forming in the short to medium term and cut down on the need for road closures.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “The Multihog is a hugely important part of our work to tackle potholes and improve the county’s roads and forms an important part of our strategy to deliver meaningful repairs to roads across Shropshire, and make them safer for all road users.”

The council said that since April 2021, more than 27,000 potholes have been repaired across the authority area.

A spokesman added: "Other methods used to treat potholes include the innovative Texpatch process, used to treat urban roads, two Roadmaster vehicles, which are used to carry out jet-patching on rural roads, and more traditional repairs by gangs.

"Meanwhile, the council’s annual resurfacing and surface dressing programmes help to prevent potholes forming in the first place."

This month the Multihogs and their crews will be treating the following roads:

Crew one (central)

May 2 to 11 – B4386 Marton to Westbury

May 12 to 13 – C5138 Allfield Land to Great Ryton

May 16 to 20 – Holyhead Road, Montford Bridge to urban section

May 23 to 27 – Norton crossroads

Crew two (north)

May 3 to 4 – Plas Warren to Cross Lanes

May 5 to 18 – B4397 Marton to Burlton

May 19 to 23 – B4579 Selattyn to Ivy House Crossroads

May 24 to 26 – Myddle village

May 27 – B5069 Gobowen Road, Oswestry

May 30 to June 1 – Talbot Street, Whitchurch

Crew three (south)

May 3 to 13 – Clun to Newcastle

May 14 – B4555 Eardington to Haybridge