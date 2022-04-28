Keep moving festival gets underway in Shropshire next month

Shrewsbury Sports Village

The Keep on Moving Shropshire festival, will launch on May 8 and will run throughout May will taster sessions throughout the county.

The free one-day launch event, will take place at Shrewsbury Sports Village from 10am until 4pm .

Aimed at people over 55, it will include inspirational and internationally-renowned speakers who will give talks on different aspects of positive ageing and the science of ageing. There will also be taster sessions of activities for participants to try, from singing to walking netball.

Keep on Moving Shropshire is a partnership between Shropshire Council, Energize, Taking Part, Age UK and the NHS,

The festival hopes to inspire people to take part in local activities again after the pandemic, to build people’s confidence and get them out and moving. It is also hoped that the day will increase recognition of the valuable role older people play in communities, as well as improved understanding about what keeps people well as they age.

On hand at the launch be be a number of information stands highlighting different activities and voluntary and community sector support in Shropshire communities.

Councillor Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said "Throughout May there will be taster sessions run by partner organisations through the county: look out for fun opportunities to try new activities where you live.

“This festival offers people an excellent opportunity to get together and take part in different activities that keep us well, whatever our age. I’m delighted that this event is taking place in Shropshire, and really encourage people to come along and see what it’s all about.”

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said:-

“We’re really pleased to be supporting this event and hope that people are able to come and enjoy the festival. On the day we will hear from inspirational people who are keeping active and showing us that older people make a fantastic contribution to our communities. We are really looking forward to the festival.”