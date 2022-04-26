Steam rally set for summer return

Maggy Astbury, Secretary of the County of Salop Steam Engine Society with her Clayton & Shuttleworth steam roller, 'Ironside', built 1924.

Shrewsbury Steam Rally will take place at Onslow Park, Shrewsbury on the August Bank Holiday, Sunday and Monday, August 28 and 29.

The event is organised by the County of Salop Steam Engine Society.

Edward Goddard, chairman of the society said: “We are delighted to hold what promises to be an exciting Shrewsbury Steam Rally in the lovely setting of Onslow Park, near Shrewsbury where people can relax and ‘enjoy some freedom’ after the recent restrictions.

"It’s good to be back. The event will showcase over 1,000 exciting exhibits; and the highly-entertaining variety of attractions will include the wonderful spectacle of working tractors, steam engines, and beautifully preserved classic vehicles from yesteryear, all to delight visitors to the popular annual family event.

"We welcome friends and families to come along and enjoy a super two-day event – that includes a 60th anniversary celebration.

"This year there will be a Sentinel Spectacular, celebrating the locally produced products manufactured at the Sentinel Works, in Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury; which included everything from buses and steam wagons to railcars and steam trains.”

In the main arena, spectators can also enjoy moving convoys of historic commercial vehicles, including buses and fire engines; vintage cycles; working horses; vintage tractors; pre-and post Second World War cars; classic motorcycles; and perambulators – with all entrants invited to be in period costume.

The rally takes place over 45 acres of parkland, with six acres of Trade Stands.

It hosts a variety of preserved commercial vehicles, that includes lorries, buses, fire engines and a large display of military vehicles.

The Olde Time Fair offers steam-powered rides for all, accompanied by vintage fairground music.

There will also be miniature steam engines, and a craft marquee.