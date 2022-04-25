Notification Settings

Zumba group shows support for Ukraine

By Sue Smith

Members of a Zumba class have put their best foot forward to walk up the Wrekin to raise funds for Severn Hospice – and when they reached the top they took part in an impromptu dance session.

The Zumba class has shown support for Ukraine
More than 15 members of the classes run by Melanie Mansell at St Giles Church Hall, Shrewsbury, on Monday and Wednesday nights as well as the club-a-size class on Friday evenings, took part in the fundraising walk.

They donned bright sunflower patterned leggings with 20 per cent of the sales, about £200, being earmarked for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Melanie is no stranger to fitness and fundraising and said that she hoped the walk would raise about £700 for Severn Hospice.

She said: "I have been running the Zumba and exercise classes for six years and have about 30 members of whom about 14 took part in the walk.

"Previously I have taken part in the Manchester Marathon on April 3 this year, raising £1,550 for Cancer Research UK.

"Last year I took part in the London Marathon and raised about £3,500 for Whizz-Kidz which enables disabled children to enjoy sports.

"In 2019 I walked Kilimanjaro and raised £5,500 which was split between three charities, Severn Hospice, Birmingham Children's Hospital and the Peal of Africa.

"Every year we do a class to raise money for Breast Cancer and members are used to taking part in these events.

"To support Ukraine we all bought sunflower leggings with 20 per cent of the profits going to the Humanitarian Appeal.

"They certainly brightened up the day as we took part in the walk.

"It took about two hours for us to do the walk and we had several breaks as some members were still recovering after Covid and some were a little older than others.

"When we reached the top we had a little fun by taking part in a dance session."

