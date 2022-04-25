Shropshire support hub for Ukrainians refugees taking shape

Amanda Jones at the support hub earlier this month

Shropshire Supports Refugees has opened a dedicated support hub for refugees in Shrewsbury, offering a host of help to those who have escaped the Russian invasion.

The centre is already proving popular with those Ukrainians who have arrived in the country, with 90 people visiting in the space of a few days.

With more than 250 Ukrainians having been granted visas to come and stay in either Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin, the demand for help and support is only expected to grow.

Those who have arrived so far come from all age groups, and all walks of life – with nurses, a child psychologist, and an app designer included in those who have sought refuge in the county.

Amanda Jones, from Shropshire Supports Refugees, said: "We have been setting up this support hub, it is happening, it is getting very close to what we want it to look like.

"It is being used a lot every day, families are coming."

Ms Jones said they they had been trying to set up Whatsapp groups so that different Ukrainians can keep in touch, and that once the hub is completed it will focus on social events and helping with education.

The site has also been providing donated clothing and items to refugees, and has a room set aside for counselling and therapy – help that could be vital for those scarred by the impact of the Russian invasion.

Ms Jones said that the Ukrainians who had visited the hub so far were grateful for the help, but eager to give back, through volunteering or work.

She said: "It has generally been a very warm, lovely atmosphere, very chatty, a lot of really grateful people, but a lot of very pro-active Ukrainians who are volunteering. They want to be busy, they want to be working.

"It is just a lovely space for them to chat and feel welcome and use it to explore the town."

Ms Jones said that the eventual ambition would be to set up 'mini versions' of the centres across the county.

She said: "We are trying to co-ordinate all the groups offering to help around the county – voluntary groups, town halls, church groups, scout groups, they're are all over the county wanting to help.

"What we have decided to do is hold a meeting every two weeks for key people in each community."

Ms Jones said that there are a number of spaces that could ultimately be used to provide support for those refugees who are staying outside of the county town.

She said: "We have been thinking of using perhaps libraries because they are everywhere, village halls, church halls, pubs and shops in evenings. There is no limit for people to offer space for Ukrainians to come and hang out."

Ms Jones said that the generosity and support of the people of Shropshire in wanting to help those affected by the Ukrainian invasion was heart warming.