M6 northbound crash near Walsall results in two-mile tailback

The smash which resulted in a two-mile tailback happened on the northbound carriageway between M6 junction 10 at Walsall and junction 10A at Essington and the M54 at about 6pm.
Traffic is being held on the #M6 northbound between J10 and J10A near #Walsall following a road traffic collision. Emergency services are responding at the scene. There are currently 2 miles of congestion on the approach to the incident. pic.twitter.com/tZJzVk9iuY— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) April 24, 2022