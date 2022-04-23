Notification Settings

Two people hurt as car hits tree in crash on A5 near Shrewsbury

By David Tooley
Published: 2022-04-23

Two people were hurt in a crash on the westbound A5 near Shrewsbury.

The A5 approaching Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.
The A5 approaching Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a collision on the westbound road between the M54 and Preston Island at 10.35pm on Friday.

Three fire engines were scrambled from the stations at Telford Central and Wellington to make the scene safe.

When they arrived they found that one car had left the carriageway and had hit a tree. They found that no persons were trapped but left two people in the care of the ambulance service.

A witness reported seeing one vehicle on its side among trees at the side of the road and another damaged vehicle a little further along the carriageway.

The fire service control received its incident stop message at 10.58pm.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been invited to comment.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

