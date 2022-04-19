More than 150 take rare chance to scale Shropshire monument

People enjoying the view from the top of Lord Hill's Column.

As many as 160 people took advantage to book a visit to the Column when it was opened to the public for the first time following the start of the pandemic.

Now, because of demand, members of the friends group are preparing to offer people another opportunity to enjoy the view from the monument that stands outside Shropshire Council's headquarters at Shirehall.

It is to be opened once again to the public on May 2 to coincide with the next Bank Holiday – but people have to book a place.

Reverend Richard Hayes, chairman of the Friends of the Lord Hill Column, said: "As many as 160 people of all ages took the opportunity to go up the column this Bank Holiday.

"We have decided to open it again on May 2 to accommodate those who were disappointed and could not take part this time.

"This was the first time it has been opened for visits since the start of the pandemic.

"There is a marvellous panoramic view of Shropshire and beyond from the column and we were over-subscribed this time so that is why we are preparing to open it to the public again on Monday, May 2.

"The column is the tallest Doric Column in England at 133 feet 6 inches in height and commemorates Rowland Hill, 1st Viscount Hill of Almaraz and Hawkstone.

"The architect was Edward Haycock who was 22 years old and the column was constructed in 1814 to 1816 from Grinshill Stone.

"We want as many people as possible to enjoy the column and another point of interest is the handrail and banister which bears a message from the bottom to the top of the column.

"This was the work of John Straphen who gave and constructed the staircase.

"We are hoping that people will take advantage of this second open day by booking slots to visit on May 2, between 11am and 4pm, through the l.r.hayes@btinternet.com email address.