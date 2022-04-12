Notification Settings

John gets on his bike for charity

By Paul Jenkins

A Shrewsbury born police officer passed through the town on his long journey from Lands End to John O'Groats.

John Haywood with family and friends outside The Crown, Shrewsbury
John Haywood has come through two forms of cancer - lymphona and sarcoma - and is raising money for Move, a charity which encourages those living with it or beyond it to take regular exercise.

The 48-year-old chief inspector with Greater Manchester Police used to mountain bike around the hills of Shropshire as a boy but only took up road cycling as part of his recovery from cancer, in 2020.

John started his 950 mile trek on Saturday and stayed overnight when he reached Shrewsbury, visiting the Crown Pub, Abbey Foregate where regulars have raised over £200 for the appeal.

The total raised is already over £2,500and John has set up a Just Giving page for those who want to donate.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/johnhaywoodlejog

News
