John gets on his bike for charity

John Haywood with family and friends outside The Crown, Shrewsbury

John Haywood has come through two forms of cancer - lymphona and sarcoma - and is raising money for Move, a charity which encourages those living with it or beyond it to take regular exercise.

The 48-year-old chief inspector with Greater Manchester Police used to mountain bike around the hills of Shropshire as a boy but only took up road cycling as part of his recovery from cancer, in 2020.

John started his 950 mile trek on Saturday and stayed overnight when he reached Shrewsbury, visiting the Crown Pub, Abbey Foregate where regulars have raised over £200 for the appeal.

The total raised is already over £2,500and John has set up a Just Giving page for those who want to donate.