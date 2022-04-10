Shrewsbury river search for missing person as crews scramble to fourth serious incident in two weeks

The English Bridge was closed to traffic as Police, fire crews and the ambulance service scrambled to the scene at around 9pm.

The search is unrelated to that of 21-year-old Shrewsbury man Nathan Fleetwood, who has been missing since March 27.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We have a search for a missing person. It's nothing to do with the current missing person search (for Mr Fleetwood)."

Most emergency vehicles, including at least two ambulances, were seen leaving the scene at around 10.45pm.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for an update.

It is the fourth serious incident relating to the river in just two weeks. Last weekend, 31-year-old Toby Jones died in hospital after being pulled from the river at Victoria Quay on Friday, April 1. And a man was left fighting for his life after being rescued near the English Bridge in the early hours of last Monday morning.