Students at University Centre Shrewsbury serve up a treat after raising more than £1,600 for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Beth Jones, Lucy Bance and Billie Taylor

Students Beth Jones, Billie Taylor and Lucy Bance managed to raise more than £1,600 for charity on Saturday, March 12 during their cake trail around Shrewsbury.

Everyone taking part in the trail was given a map and could sample a cake at each of the seven stops on the trail, held in aid of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Beth, a student at University Centre Shrewsbury, said: “We are so incredibly pleased to announce that we raised a grand total of £1653.87 for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

“All of us from The Shrewsbury Cake Trail would like to say a massive thank you to all of the attendees, bakeries, volunteers and sponsors who helped make the event an amazing day out, and who helped to raise this amazing figure.”

The three second year Events and Festivals Management students aimed to raise as much as possible for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and create a fun event for people of all ages, as well as drum up support for some of Shrewsbury’s businesses.

Participants were handed a card to vote for the People’s Choice Baker of Shrewsbury 2022, recently revealed as Café on the Cop, and the opportunity to win generously-donated raffle prizes.

Comments from participants included: “Well done to everyone involved, it was a brilliant, fun event, we had a lovely time and discovered some great new cake makers.

"The organisation was brilliant and everyone was so happy and helpful, thank you. Hope you do it annually now."

Helen Knight, development manager for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund said: “We are overwhelmed. A huge congratulations to three very inspiring young people who worked on this amazing event. I have loved working with you all.”