Business owner waits for moving out date after council gains Shrewsbury compulsory purchase order

Gazi Chowdhury at Chilli Spice Indian Takeaway

Gazi Chowdhury, 56, has been running Chilli Spice, at Haughmond Square, in Spring Garden, for 16 years but says he is not in a position as a leaseholder to fight a CPO that Shropshire Council approved earlier this week.

"My landlord tells me that it could be between three and five years and Historic England say it will happen as soon as possible," said Mr Chowdhury, who travels from Birmingham with four members of staff for work seven evenings a week.

"Customers have been coming in here asking when I will be leaving, but I do not know."

Mr Chowdhury says the premises have proved very good for him as there is a great customer base in the Ditherington area that he does not want to lose. So he is looking for premises close by to move his five-star rated business to.

The outside of the property is looking tired and run down and the businessman said he would be willing to invest in improving the frontage of the shop unit.

But for him it would not make sense to put money into improvements and then have to move soon afterwards.

"I don't want to fight it, I don't want to go from here but I just want a decision," he said. "If I stay I can make the place look nicer but if I have to go then I would like to know as soon as possible."

He has already put the feelers out for new premises but for one he was told that residents would object to a takeaway.

Earlier this week Shropshire Council's cabinet agreed a compulsory purchase order for Chilli Spice and Spring Garden at the front of the Flaxmill Maltings in Ditherington.

It is believed to be only the second time the council has used such an order, which allow public bodies to force homeowners to sell against their wishes if a development is deemed in the public interest.

The council said the order is necessary to enable the latter phases of the multi-million pound regeneration of the site to go ahead.

Under plans approved last year, the buildings are to be returned to their original residential use alongside the construction of 120 new homes and two commercial units.

At a meeting of the authority’s cabinet on Wednesday, Councillor Ed Potter said pursuing a CPO was “not something Shropshire Council takes lightly”.

Councillor Potter, the deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic growth and regeneration, said: “This is supporting the redevelopment and regeneration around the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, which members will have noticed has taken great shape over recent years and will be a fantastic addition to Shrewsbury town, particularly the regeneration potential it offers for the northern corridor and entrance into Shrewsbury.”

Councillor Potter said negotiations would continue with the owners and the council would support them “wherever we possibly can”.

He added: “Shropshire Council has the ability to be able to support the work of Historic England in this really important asset to Shrewsbury and to Shropshire, and bring forward what is a very exciting end to the first phase of development on this site.”

Cabinet unanimously agreed to make the CPO, subject to approval from the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The council will then transfer ownership of the buildings to Historic England, which has agreed to meet all costs.

The Flaxmill site has undergone an extensive programme of restoration over the last five years and work on the Main Mill – famed for being the world’s first iron-framed building – is on track for completion next month.

A report to cabinet by the council’s director of place, Mark Barrow, had warned the completion of the project could be in jeopardy if the takeaways could not be acquired.

Built in the 19th century, the buildings now occupied by the takeaways framed the entrance to Haughmond Square, which contained small workers’ cottages that have long since been demolished. Historic England plans to restore this historic gateway into the site.