"No cold calling" sign doesn't stop Shropshire police slicing through front door in morning drugs raid

By David Tooley

A dramatic video has been posted online showing how Shropshire police used a chainsaw-like device to slice through a front door in an early morning drugs raid.

A police car
Shrewsbury safer neighbourhood team (SNT) Sergeant Ingrid Tozer tweeted a 35 second video showing how the device took about 10 seconds to saw through a sturdy blue composite door.

Sgt Tozer tweeted that the SNT and the detectives at the CID had carried out an early morning drugs warrant and that two were arrested for drugs offences.

The video showed a helmet-clad officer opening a gate and running down a path with wheelie bins lined up on the right hand side.

A "no cold calling sign" was on the blue front door, which has a number 23 on it, but the officers made light work of slicing open the door from top to bottom near what looks like a cat flap on the grainy video.

Officers rushed in shouting what sounded like "freeze freeze" before the video stopped.

West Mercia Police has been invited to comment.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

