Street closed for a year in Shrewsbury now open to pedestrians

Fish Street has been blocked off since the issues were identified

Fish Street in Shrewsbury was closed to vehicles and pedestrians in February 2021 for essential repairs to be carried out on a Grade ll Listed building at Bear Steps after it was hit by a vehicle. The work which required scaffolding across the full width of the street.

It has now reopened to pedestrians, although vehicles can still not drive through due to ongoing work.

The scaffolding was the subject of some artistic creation last year when Shrewsbury BID teamed up with Shropshire Archives to create a panel of historical images at the site - a pair of fascinating old pictures which made for an interesting backdrop to the repair work.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “It’s good to see the street opened again, if only partially at this stage. It means improved access for pedestrians which will be a boost for local businesses.

“The street has been closed for a little more than a year but it’s good to see progress is being made and people are once again being allowed to walk past on what is quite a popular route traditionally for pedestrians.”

Jennifer Wadhams, of White Orchard gift shop in Butcher Row, said: “It will be good to see the work finally finished but at least sufficient progress is being made to allow the street to partially open again.

“It is a boost to passing trade as going along Fish Street and around to Butcher Row is quite a popular route for people walking.”

Alan Lancaster, from Philpotts sandwich shop in Butcher Row, said: “After everything else that has happened, closing one of the four avenues to Butcher Row has been really difficult, so we are pleased it is finally now passable to pedestrians.