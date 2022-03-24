Councillor Nick Bardsley

The proposals would see 20 homes built to the north of Baschurch, next to the Stony Yard development off the B4397.

Planning officers say the scheme, put forward by Shrewsbury-based developer TC Homes, should be approved to help meet local demand, despite criticism from local councillors about a lack of integration between affordable and open market housing in the village.

The plans will go before Shropshire Council’s northern planning committee next Tuesday for a final decision.

A report to the committee says the site is outside but immediately adjacent to the village’s development boundary.

Baschurch Parish Council objected to the application, saying: “The proposed site is adjacent to Stony Yard, an affordable housing exception site of 20 dwellings constructed in 2015.

“The cumulative impact of adding another 20 affordable houses in this location is unacceptable.

“Provision of affordable housing should enhance a settlement, providing residents with homes that form part of the settlement which are sustainable.

“The addition of a further 20 affordable houses in this location sends the message that we do not accept social housing residents within our community, that they should be excluded and isolated – this is simply not true and is unacceptable.

“Baschurch Parish Council has always been clear that affordable housing should be fully integrated within the community and within market value development.

“In the context of a village setting, having 40 affordable homes outside of the development boundary in an isolated situation is unacceptable and risks ‘ghettoising’ affordable housing.”

Seven members of the public also objected, along with Ruyton and Baschurch councillor Nick Bardsley.

Councillor Bardsley said the scheme “would make an already renowned highways safety problem on the B4397 even worse” and that residents of the new homes would have “wholly inadequate access to village services” due to the location.

He added: “Having two adjacent affordable housing developments isolated on the extreme western edge of the village, and therefore not integrated with the main village housing developments, would create an area out of kilter with the existing village housing structure.”

However, the council’s affordable housing team did not object and said there were currently 24 households waiting for a home in the village who would qualify for the new properties.