Anti-smell measures needed as decision day looms for new Shrewsbury McDonald's

The Dragon King Chinese Restaurant on Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury. PIC BY IAN SHEPPARD 19/06/06.

It comes after members of the public had their say on plans for what would be a new 4,000 sq ft branch at the site of the former Dragon King Chinese restaurant on Old Potts Way.

As an official decision deadline of April 5 looms closer, Shropshire Council's regulatory services department has ruled out any adverse noise impact, but odours are a different cause for concern.

They said: "The odour risk assessment submitted indicates that a high level of odour abatement is required on the kitchen extract...

"Additionally, there is a risk given the low-level extract outlet and the expected high odour and grease loading that there would be a potential odour impact upon the use of the outside eating and drinking area of the neighbouring existing public house, and thereby a conflict of use.

"I would therefore recommend that the applicant is requested to submit amended details of a suitable extraction system that includes additional odour attenuation measures."

CDM partnership, on behalf of the applicants had said there are "no sensitive receptors likely to experience nuisance from the kitchen extract discharge and a pragmatic approach maximising dispersal to atmosphere is recommended".

They had proposed an "unrestricted high velocity vertical discharge termination to maximise dispersal of cooking fumes to atmosphere."

Shrewsbury Town Council is at the top of a small pile of people and organisations who have responded before an official consultation deadline earlier this week.

Town councillors said there was not enough information on sustainable travel to the site and the potential mitigating environmental impacts that may occur. They also had concerns about littering and about the "proposed removal of a large number of trees, which seems an unnecessary action to take."

Members of the public also objected, one saying construction of a drive through in "the main route into town is complete madness."

There are also concerns about traffic, litter in the nature reserve, and 24 hour a day lighting.

Shrewsbury currently has two McDonald's franchises at Meole Brace Retail Park and Battlefield. The Pride Hill branch in the town centre closed in February 2017 after 34 years of trading.

The proposed site is also home to Cineworld Shrewsbury, The Beaten Track Harvester restaurant and the town's Nando's.

Plans would involve demolishing the old Dragon King restaurant, which was previously a Fatty Arbuckle's, and creating a new building which would employ 60 staff.

McDonald's opened its first "net-zero" branch in Market Drayton in December last year, creating around 80 jobs.