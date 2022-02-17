Shrewsbury designer shares pride at special commission for Queen's iconic Kenya visit

Designer John Brown and Michael Dinneen, chairman of Shrewsbury Civic Society, with the special wallpaper

John Brown, who lives in Shrewsbury, is vice-chairman of Shrewsbury Civic Society and chair of the Gallery Committee, having spent his career as a signwriter and designer.

Ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June this year, Mr Brown has reflected on the "great honour" he felt to be involved with the 25th anniversary of the then Princess Elizabeth's stay in the hotel.

In 1976, John was commissioned by the lodge to design a custom wallpaper to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the stay of the Princess and Prince Philip in 1952.

Mr Brown, who was based in Kenya at the time, was employed by Leyland Paints & Wallpaper and was asked to design the wallpaper with an African theme as part of the hotel's reception area refurbishment.

The wallpaper marked 25 years since the trip to Kenya where Elizabeth arrived as Princess and departed as Queen

He said: "I felt very privileged and very proud of it. I was commissioned to do it because I worked for Leyland and they asked me to go out to Africa in 1974."

The Treetops Hotel near Nyeri became famous around the world for hosting Princes Elizabeth in 1952, during which on the night of February 5/6 she learned of her father King George VI's death and her accession to the throne.

According to an entry made by the famous hunter Jim Corbett into the Treetops' visitors log book, Kenya, 1954, he wrote: 'For the first time in the history of the world, a young girl climbed into a tree one day a Princess and after having what she described as her most thrilling experience she climbed down from the tree next day a Queen – God bless her.'

Now, the wallpaper is stored at the renowned Victoria and Albert Museum in London – the world's largest museum for applied arts, performance and design – in the Prints, Drawings and Paintings Collection.

Michael Dinneen, chairman of Shrewsbury Civic Society, said: "John was very proud to have his work there as a recognition of his skills. He is in laudable company."

Mr Brown, who is originally from Lancashire, donated 12 sheets of his designs of wallpaper including the Treetops piece after the V&A museum sent out a request for artist's work to make up their wallpaper display.

John Brown and Michael Dinneen (Chairman of Shrewsbury Civic Society)

The wallpaper sample is 64cm in height and 55.2cm in width, with a pattern of foliage and flowers and anyone can book and appointment to see a selection of John's work.

Mr Brown has had an extensive career starting as a painter and decorator, before being awarded with a scholarship to go to Art school when he was 18 years old.

He has also been a lecturer in Decorative Arts at Shrewsbury College, where he set up a section for signwriting and has also worked as a sign writer for the Ironbridge Museums.

John is planning to deliver a lecture on Treetops and wallpaper at the Civic Society's base at Bear Steps Art Gallery in April, though a date is yet to be confirmed.