Solar power to light up Shrewsbury's Quarry at night

Solar lights have been installed at the Quarry in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury's Quarry has had a total of 41 solar lights installed between Porthill Suspension Bridge and Greyfriars Bridge. It means the path along the River Severn will be illuminated throughout the night for people using the park.

Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, Alan Mosley, said: “Safety along the river has been a high priority for the town council to ensure that everyone using the park at night can feel safer and more likely to use and enjoy the enhanced the feel of their park due to the solar lighting.

“I am delighted that the scheme has now been completed and I would like to thank staff for all their hard work as we continue to implement our plans to improve amenities throughout the town.

“Already we have received a lot of very positive comments about this further lighting initiative. Alongside our conversion of footpath lights to LEDs, we are continuing towards our ambition to become carbon neutral well before 2030. We are also looking at all opportunities to use solar power in other operations across the council.”

Stuart Farmer, projects manager for the council, said: “It has been a great and challenging project to work on with both Zeta Specialist Lighting and Shrewsbury-based Potters Electrical Limited, and I believe we have produced an atmospheric, sensitive light source along the towpath without it being too bright for the conservation area.