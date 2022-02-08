Notification Settings

Graduation ceremonies return to Shrewsbury with recognition for two broadcasters

By Andrew KerrPublished:

Graduation celebrations are returning to Shrewsbury this month with the first in-person ceremonies since before the pandemic.

Presenter Nick Owen is to receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters from UCS.
The graduate students from University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) will gather with family and friends to mark their achievements in St Chad’s Church on Thursday, February 17.

In the morning ceremony, journalist and presenter Nick Owen will receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to broadcasting.

Lady Ffion Hague will also receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) in recognition of her outstanding contribution to public service, broadcasting and literature during the afternoon ceremony.

Lady Ffion Hague will receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) in recognition of her outstanding contribution to public service, broadcasting and literature

Dr Gyles Brandreth, the Chancellor of the University of Chester, will present the awards to 180 graduands who will be joined by two distinguished guests who are being recognised for their 'exemplary contributions in their field': Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons, and the Head of UCS, Professor Paul Johnson.

Professor Johnson said: “I am so pleased that we are able to bring together the graduands with their families and friends to acknowledge all their achievements in the stunning surroundings of St Chad’s.

“I am also proud to welcome Nick Owen and Lady Ffion Hague to celebrate with us and receive their honorary degrees for all they have brought to their professions and communities.”

Andrew Kerr

By Andrew Kerr

Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

