Shrewsbury light display to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne

The light display on Shrewsbury's Market Hall

Created by Shrewsbury light artist Andy McKeown and called 'SEVENTY’ it is a changing display of postage stamps spanning the entirety of her reign... including the most recently issued stamp.

"I was very pleased to get the most recent one in," said Mr McKeown. "It was only released a few days ago but we managed to get it scanned into the display ready for the test run on Saturday."

The other, older stamps came from Andy's father-in-law Jim Stowe, an avid and well known local collector who died in 2003.

"People were stopping to photograph it, which is nice, and the reaction has been good on social media," said Andy.

The display will be switched on at 5.30pm tonight (Sunday) and at 5.45pm up to and including Wednesday. It will be switched off at 10.30pm on all the days.

Mr McKeown, who has been given a contribution from Shrewsbury BID, will then turn his attention to Shrewsbury's most famous son, Charles Darwin, whose birthday is on Saturday.

On Thursday and Friday the text of all the pages from Darwin's evolution masterpiece, On The Origin of Species, will be scrolling down the Market Hall facade at Mardol Head

Then, on the great man's birthday, an Andy warhol-inspired picture of Darwin will be shown.

After that, on Valentine's Day, a big version of a loved up card will be shown on the wall.