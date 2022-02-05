Notification Settings

Shrewsbury snowdrop garden opened to public to support cancer patients

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A stunning white carpet of pretty snowdrops awaits visitors later this month at a private Shropshire estate, opened annually to benefit cancer patients across the region.

Snowdrops at Winsley Hall
Snowdrops at Winsley Hall

Winsley Hall, Westbury, has swathes of woodland that will soon be a sea of white flowers, and the gates will be open for everyone to enjoy them at the Snowdrop Walk on February 19 and 20, in aid of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

It is not the first year that June Whitaker has opened her grounds up in aid of the charity for the popular event which has raised thousands over the years. The money goes directly to benefitting cancer patients in the community throughout Shropshire and Mid-Wales, as well as supporting new technologies and treatments at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Lizzy Coleman, events officer for the charity, said the annual snowdrop walk was one of the most-loved events in the busy fundraising schedule, and even when people have been previously, the volume of snowdrops never fails to impress.

“We are so pleased to be able to invite people to Winsley Hall again this year. June Whitaker has kindly agreed to open her gates to the public for us again, and they really are in for a treat.

“The stunning white carpet is just starting to appear now, by the February 19, they will be just a glorious sight.

“We hope as many people as possible come along to enjoy them. We will be offering warming refreshments, as well as homemade cakes at the end of the walk too,” she added.

Tickets are available in advance online at lingendavies.co.uk/events or on the gate, they cost £5 for adults, and under 12s go free. Gates open from 10.30am to 4pm both days.

