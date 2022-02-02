Roberto Carlos, meet 'Meathead' and 'Chicken' - Shrewsbury pub team set for big match

Bull in The Barne United prepare to welcome Roberto Carlos

Excitement is building after it was announced that the former Real Madrid superstar, widely considered the best left back ever to have played football, is lining up for Sunday League side Bull In The Barne United.

It's been a whirlwind few days for the lads, with appearances on Radio 2 and Talksport among a host of engagements, as their story has grabbed the attention of the football world.

Carlos, 48, will line up alongside new team mates including right back Dan 'Meathead' Davis and striker Matt 'Chicken' Brown. And it's hoped that, after he's banged in a screamer or two, the Bullet Man may pop back to the Bull for sausages, chips and pints with the lads.

"After home games we're always back there," said Chicken. "I don't know what he'd normally eat after a game, but I don't think it's sausage and chips."

Bull In The Barne United

Bull in the Barne landlord Richard Dixon, who has a Ronaldinho Brazil shirt framed on the wall in the pub, added: "He's definitely welcome. I don't know what he drinks, but I might have to order some Brazilian beers in."

Carlos, who won the World Cup and three Champions League titles in his glittering career, will be playing for the Bull after they won eBay's Dream Transfer Raffle, securing his services for the princely sum of £5.

Ironically, it was the team's left back Liam Turrall who suggested entering the competition, and now he might find himself out of the side in favour of the 125-cap legend.

Chicken said: "He thought it would be funny to enter but didn't realise he might be losing his place. He's taken it in good spirits though.

"To be fair, Liam is one of our best players and regular starters, and we were thinking of playing him (Roberto Carlos) a bit further up the pitch so he can crack a few shots off."

Should the Brazilian slot in at left back, it's expected he'll be joined in the back four with centre backs Cal Bebb and Liam's twin brother Kieran, as well as 'Meathead' on the right hand side.

Chicken added: "I don't know who came up with Meathead's nickname. He joined in the summer, and it's just something that stuck. He doesn't question it."

At the Bull In The Barne are, from left: Matt 'Chicken' Brown, pub landlord Richard Dixon and Ed Spellar (who entered the eBay raffle)

Matt 'Chicken' Brown is one of Bull In The Barne United's stalwarts

The team has been running now for around 30 years, with Chicken among the longest serving, having played for around 12 years. Normally they only get a handful of supporters at games, but it is expected people will travel from far and wide to catch a glimpse of Carlos.

"We normally get four or five people turning up to watch, and that's on a good day," said Chicken.

"The lads have been trying to get their fines paid to get in the manager's good books. There's probably one or two trying to pay a bit extra to bribe him."

On the attention they've received, Chicken added: "It's been mad. None of the lads have been getting any work done because the Whatsapp chat's going off all the time and different people are messaging. The lads are buzzing.

"We found out on the Friday night and we told the lads they had to keep it quiet because of the big reveal on Monday. I went out for a few on Friday night with one of the other lads and some of our mates. We kept moving away from the group for a quiet chat about it. I woke up the next day with a bit of a sore head and was wondering, was any of it real?"

Paul Coyne, secretary of Shrewsbury and District Sunday League, said of the Bull: "They're a really good club. They just turn up and enjoy their football. We want to support them and do everything we can to help them make the most of it."